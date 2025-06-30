Rana reviews SANJY arrangements in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, June 29: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today conducted an extensive review of arrangements along the Sonamarg axis for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY), 2025.

He visited transit camp Manigam, Baltal base camp, and Domail to assess the ongoing preparations.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Camp Officers and Officers from concerned Departments briefed the Minister about the arrangements being made.

Rana emphasized the importance of proper water tap connections, regular water testing, and immediate corrective measures to ensure water safety.

He directed officials to keep water tankers on standby mode and ensure adequate water supply, including for community kitchens, huts, bathroom/toilets, and livestock.

The Minister also reviewed arrangements for firewood availability, flood protection management, and manpower deployment.

He stressed the need for close coordination among stakeholders to ensure all arrangements are in place well in advance.

Rana appreciated the efforts of the officers of Jal Shakti and Forest departments for timely execution of works and assured that the government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is committed to facilitating a peaceful and smooth Amarnath Yatra.

The Government aims to provide a memorable experience for pilgrims from across the country and abroad, he said.

The minister was accompanied by Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir Mohd Taj Choudhary, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, DFO Ganderbal, SE, Xen and other senior officers.