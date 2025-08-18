Rana Reviews Relief, Rehabilitation measures in Mendhar

Mendhar, August 18: In light of the extensive damage caused by the recent spell of incessant rains and subsequent landslides across the district, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, convened a review meeting today at Dak Bungalow, Mendhar.

The meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Officers and senior officials from concerned departments, who presented detailed on-ground reports highlighting the current situation in their respective areas.

During the deliberations, the Minister was briefed on the widespread destruction—ranging from damage to residential structures, road networks, and public utilities to the displacement of families in landslide-prone zones.

Following a comprehensive review, the Minister issued a series of directives aimed at ensuring swift, coordinated, and effective response measures by all relevant departments.

He instructed the Revenue and Line Departments to immediately initiate a thorough assessment of damages, with special attention to loss of life, property, livestock, and standing crops.

He emphasized the need for assessments to be completed with accuracy and urgency to facilitate timely relief and compensation.

The Rural Development Department, Flood Control Department, and Forest Department were directed to jointly undertake protection and mitigation measures in vulnerable areas.

These include slope stabilization, construction of protective walls, debris clearance, and erosion control to prevent further threats to life and infrastructure.

Acknowledging the severe hardships faced by displaced families, the Minister stressed the importance of immediate temporary rehabilitation and financial assistance in accordance with disaster relief guidelines.

He directed revenue officials to identify all affected families and ensure the prompt provision of interim compensation and temporary housing.

To alleviate immediate suffering, the Minister ordered the equitable distribution of essential relief materials, including food, clean drinking water, medicines, blankets, and other basic necessities.

He called for enhanced coordination between civil administration, disaster management authorities, and local voluntary organizations to strengthen relief efforts.

The restoration of essential services—particularly road connectivity, electricity, and water supply—was identified as a top priority. Departments concerned were directed to carry out restoration work on a war footing, with focused attention on areas that remain isolated or are experiencing prolonged service disruptions.

During the meeting, officers raised concerns regarding the continued negligence of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in maintaining key road stretches, which reportedly aggravated the impact of the recent weather events.

Taking serious note of this issue, the Minister assured that the matter would be escalated to higher authorities to ensure accountability and prompt corrective action.

Reaffirming the Omar Abdullah Government’s commitment to the safety, rehabilitation, and welfare of every affected citizen, the Minister called for a proactive, coordinated, and people-centric approach from all departments.

He assured that his office will closely monitor the situation until full restoration and rehabilitation are achieved.