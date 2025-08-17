Rana reviews public infra, restoration efforts at Surankote, Mendhar

Poonch, Aug 16: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today undertook a comprehensive tour of landslide-affected areas of Surankote and Mendhar subdivisions of Poonch district.According to a statement issued here, the visit was held with an aim to assess on-ground damage, oversee restoration efforts and ensure immediate relief and rehabilitation measures for affected communities.Accompanied by senior officials of the District Administration and engineers from line departments, the Minister conducted site visits along the Surankote–Jharanwali–Mendhar Road, inspecting landslide-impacted areas in Jarranwali Gali, Phambranarh, and Narh.The Minister also held a detailed review at major landslide sites of Surhoti as well as near Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Surankote, where infrastructure and public connectivity has been severely disrupted.He directed all concerned departments, including PWD, RDD and Disaster Management authorities, to initiate immediate damage assessment and undertake swift restoration of public infrastructure.He emphasised upon the officers to adopt coordinated inter-departmental approach to ensure relief reaches every affected soul without any delay.“The Government stands firmly with the people in this hour of need,” the Minister said, assuring affected families that the Omar Abdullah-led Government will provide all necessary assistance to help them recover and rebuild their lives.Earlier Rana also visited Jogger Park, located near the Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge in Poonch town and directed the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the upgradation and extension of the jogging track up to the Police Lines.He instructed for installation of a synthetic surface to provide residents with a modern fitness facility set against the picturesque riverfront, aiming to promote a healthier lifestyle for all age groups.The Minister also visited Miran Public School in Janyar Dingla, where he engaged with students, teaching faculty and the school management.“Education is the strongest tool for empowerment,” he stated, reaffirming the Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring quality education is accessible to all, particularly in remote and rural regions.