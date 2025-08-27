Rana reviews flood preparedness; Instructs Officers to remain on high alert

Spread the love

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology, Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today chaired a high-level meeting to review the flood preparedness and response mechanism across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, DIG, Rajiv Pandey, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, officers from Irrigation & Flood Control department and other concerned officers.

Accompanied by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, the Minister also conducted an on-ground assessment at the Flood Monitoring Station, Sangam, and reviewed the water levels of River Jhelum.

He directed officers to maintain close surveillance on vulnerable spots, ensure round-the-clock communication, and activate public announcement systems for timely dissemination of alerts.

While chairing the comprehensive review meeting with the Divisional Administration Kashmir to assess the readiness across the Kashmir Division, Minister Rana emphasized the need for a robust and proactive strategy to ensure the safety of lives and minimize potential damage.

He instructed officials to evolve detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), ensure all personnel are fully aware of their roles during emergencies, and expedite the creation of flood mapping/inundation maps for each area to guide swift response efforts.

The Minister further called for effective inter-departmental coordination, resource mobilization, and the establishment of clear communication channels for prompt rescue and relief operations.

Officials briefed the Minister on the contingency plans in place, highlighting that the SDRF and allied teams are on high alert. It was informed that 24/7 control rooms have been activated to monitor gauge stations and issue early warnings.

The department also confirmed the availability of adequate stock of flood mitigation supplies and essential commodities in designated depots.