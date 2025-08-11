Rana reviews expansion plan of Jambu Zoo Night Safari, New Species to enrich visitor experience

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 11: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the functioning of Jambu Zoo and discuss its expansion plans aimed at enhancing its appeal as a major tourism destination.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Sheetal Nanda (via video conferencing), Chief Wildlife Warden Sarvesh Rai and other senior officers in person.

The Minister highlighted that Jambu Zoo has rapidly emerged as a prominent tourist attraction. He emphasized the need for focused efforts to unlock its full potential and significantly increase visitor footfall. He stressed that development of the zoo should be guided by a vision to make it a world-class attraction through sustainable practices and innovative visitor amenities.

He exhorted upon the officials to formulate strategies that boost attendance during the summer months, which typically see a decline due to high temperatures.

The Minister suggested incorporating climate-responsive features such as shaded recreational zones, green tunnels, tensile sheds, interactive indoor exhibits and well-crafted promotional campaigns to draw the visitors.

Reviewing the ongoing upgradation works, Rana directed the concerned departments to work in close coordination to ensure timely and quality completion of all initiatives that contribute to a richer visitor experience. He underscored the importance of involving all relevant departments in the development strategy for more integrated and effective outcomes.

The Minister also emphasized that animal welfare must remain a core priority for the zoo. He directed the officials to establish a robust monitoring system to ensure proper diet, nutrition and healthcare for all species in line with veterinary guidelines. This included maintaining high standards in food procurement, ensuring timely feeding schedules and conducting regular health assessments.

He also instructed the officials to prioritize the plantation of fruit-bearing trees within the premises to serve as a natural food source for select species, enhance biodiversity, improve habitat quality and add to the overall visual and ecological appeal of the zoo.

Rana further called for implementing green initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, adoption of renewable energy solutions, a Zero-Waste Policy and soil and water conservation measures in the zoo. He also enquired about the existing staff strength and highlighted the need for adequate, well-trained personnel to ensure smooth operations, high standards of animal care and an enhanced visitor experience.

Chief Wildlife Warden Sarvesh Rai gave a detailed presentation on the existing visitor facilities and outlined the zoo’s ambitious expansion plans. He informed the meeting that 11 new animal enclosures have already been completed and the remaining are scheduled to be completed by December 2025.

The zoo plans to introduce prominent species such as Zebra, Rhino, Sloth Bear, Snow Leopard, Red Panda, Primates and other native and exotic animals. The development plan also includes creation of nature trails, elevated walkways, log huts, tree houses, themed rest zones, a toy train for children and the implementation of a smart zoo management system.

One of the major upcoming attractions will be a Fossil and Dinosaur Park aimed at providing an educational and entertaining experience for the visitors. An immersive AR/VR setup will also be installed to allow the guests to explore extinct and rare species in a simulated environment.

Additionally, supervised feeding sessions with select species are planned to further enrich the visitor engagement.

It was also informed during the meeting that a Night Safari, along with seasonal themed events, will be introduced to diversify the visitor experience, extend operational hours and boost tourism and revenue generation at the zoo.