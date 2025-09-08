BreakingKashmir

Rana Pays Glowing Tributes to Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on His 43rd Death Anniversary

Srinagar, September 08:On the occasion of the 43rd death anniversary of Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Sahib, tribal leader and Cabinet Minister Javed Ahmed Rana visited the mausoleum of the late leader in Hazratbal, Srinagar, and offered heartfelt tributes and prayers in remembrance of the legendary statesman.

In a message shared on social media, the Minister described Sheikh Abdullah as a “visionary and fearless advocate of the people’s rights,” who laid the foundation of modern Jammu & Kashmir with his steadfast commitment to dignity, justice and self-respect for its people.

“Sheikh Sahib’s life was a testament to the enduring ideals of secularism, democracy and unity across communities,” Rana stated.

“His struggle was not merely political, but deeply rooted in the ethos of social empowerment and communal harmony. His legacy is not just to be remembered— it is to be lived.”

The Minister emphasized that the best way to honour Sheikh Abdullah’s immense sacrifices is by collectively striving to build a peaceful, inclusive and progressive Jammu & Kashmir.

He noted that Sheikh Sahib’s vision continues to resonate in the hearts of millions, especially the marginalized and underrepresented communities whom he tirelessly championed.

Calling upon the youth of the region, Rana urged them to take inspiration from Sheikh Abdullah’s ideals. “Our younger generations must draw strength from his vision and dedicate themselves to the principles of inclusive development, social justice and democratic values,” he said.

