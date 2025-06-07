Rana participates in regional Power Ministers’ conference

Chandigarh, June 06: Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana today partic-ipated in the Regional Power Ministers’ Conference, 2025, of Northern States/UTs held here in Chandigarh.

The conference provided a platform for deliberation on critical power sector issues affecting the region including resource adequacy, transmission capacity and cyber security.

During the conference, Javed Rana sought firm and assured power supply to Jammu and Kashmir from the Government of India during winters at reasonable prices. He highlighted the challenges facing the state due to its geographical location and the seasonal variation in power demand. He also stressed the importance of strengthening the transmission infrastruc-ture in Jammu & Kashmir.

Javed Rana urged for upgradation of Kishenpur-Moga transmission line and completion of the 400 KVA Grid Station at Siot to ensure reliable power supply to the region.

Furthermore, Rana emphasized the need for promoting sustainable energy in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the potential for small hydro projects in the UT and the importance of green corridor connectivity with Ladakh for solar energy evacuation.

The Minister underlined the imperative of ensuring cyber security in the power sector, recog-nizing the critical importance of protecting the UT’s power infrastructure from potential threats.

Javed Rana assured that the Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, is committed towards collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a reliable, sus-tainable and secure power supply to the people of the region.

The conference provided a valuable opportunity for the JK Minister to engage with his coun-terparts from other northern states and UTs, as well as officials from the Ministry of Power, to discuss crucial issues and explore solutions to the challenges facing the power sector in J&K.

Meanwhile, Rana hailed the historic inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link describing it as a major breakthrough in affecting development of every section in Jam-mu and Kashmir.

The Minister complemented the Railways and the Government of India, as well as the Gov-ernment of Jammu and Kashmir, for bringing this engineering marvel to life.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister of India and Union Railways Minister, he recalled the efforts of successive governments over the years that have gone into making this project a reality.

“This train service is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of our gov-ernments towards improving the connectivity and infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir,” Minister Rana said.

“It will not only enhance the mobility of people but also boost economic activity, promote tour-ism and provide new opportunities for growth and development in various regions and sub-regions of J&K.”

The Minister expressed his optimism that this development will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in terms of economic development and social connectivity.