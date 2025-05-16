Rana lauds courage of borders residents

Balakote, May 15: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today commended the unwavering courage of the people living along the Line of Control, who have consistently stood strong in safeguarding the nation’s security.

The Minister visited villages along the Line of Control (LoC), for the third consecutive day, and met with residents who have been severely affected by the ongoing hostilities.

During his visit, the Minister heard heart-wrenching stories of untold sufferings, loss of livelihood, livestock and homes.

The Minister expressed deep concern about the losses and also expressed concerns about psychological impact of these hostilities on children and elderly, who are among the most vulnerable in these situations.

He emphasized the need for immediate attention and support to mitigate the trauma and stress being experienced by the affected villagers.

While interacting with the people, Minister Rana directed the Sub-Divisional Administration to conduct frequent visits to the affected areas.

The Administration has been tasked with assessing the extent of damages and ensuring that compensation is provided to those who have suffered losses.

The Minister called upon the officers to demonstrate exemplary commitment in supporting the people living along the LoC and addressing their pressing needs.

He instructed them to focus on providing relief and rehabilitation to the affected communities, while also undertaking long-term planning to ensure their safety and well-being.