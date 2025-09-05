BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Rana extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) greetings

On the auspicious and blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has extended his warmest and most heartfelt greetings to all citizens, urging them to embrace the sacred spirit of this blessed day.

The Minister emphasized that Eid Milad-un-Nabi is not only a time for celebration but also an opportunity to reflect deeply on the noble teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He described the life of the Prophet (SAW) as the perfect embodiment of peace, mercy, compassion, unity and justice—qualities that remain timeless and universal.

Rana called upon the people to seize this occasion to renew their commitment to the Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW).

He highlighted the importance of serving humanity with humility, promoting harmony and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood within our communities.

Addressing the current challenges faced by society, marked by social divisions and hardships, the Minister reminded everyone that the Prophet’s (SAW) message of universal brotherhood, mercy and compassion for all creation shines brighter than ever.

