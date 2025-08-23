Rana Conducts Inspection of 1.125 MGD Rapid Sand Filtration Water Treatment Plant at Mehjoor Nagar

Srinagar, August 23: Aimed at strengthening urban water infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted potable water supply, Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Ahmed Rana, today conducted an extensive inspection of the 1.125 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) Rapid Sand Filtration Water Treatment Plant (WTP) located at Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar.

Accompanied by MLA, Ahsan Pardesi and senior officers of the Department, the Minister undertook a comprehensive review of the plant’s operations, treatment capacity and service delivery mechanisms.

During the inspection, the Minister emphasized the significance of sustained water quality and efficient distribution.

He lauded the efforts of the field staff and engineers but noted the pressing need to match infrastructure capacity with the growing population demands of the city.

The Minister also reviewed the functioning of Water Supply Scheme (WSS) at Padshahi Bagh, which currently serves a population of approximately 35,000 residents, with raw water sourced directly from the River Jhelum.

Recognizing the limitations of the existing system, the Minister issued on-the-spot directions for augmentation of the WSS through the installation of a new 2.00 MGD Water Treatment Plant.

To facilitate this capacity upgrade,Rana directed the Chief Engineer, PHE Department, to expedite the acquisition of 6 kanals of land required for the expansion.

He further stressed that delays must be avoided and that coordination with the district administration and revenue authorities should be prioritized to complete the land transfer at the earliest.

“The Government led by Omar Abdullah remains steadfast in its commitment to provide safe and adequate drinking water to every household. Infrastructure must evolve in tandem with urban expansion and today’s visit underscores our resolve to ensure no community is left underserved,” Minister Rana stated.

The Minister reiterated that such inspections will be a regular feature to monitor on-ground progress, identify bottlenecks and ensure timely project completion under the Jal Jeevan Mission and allied urban water supply initiatives.

Chief Engineer and SE PHE, Executive Engineers and other technical staff were present during the inspection and assured the Minister of time-bound compliance with his directives.