Rana calls for large-scale plantation efforts in eco-sensitive zones

Jammu, June 03: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today convened a crucial meeting with senior officers, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife Warden J&K, and Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti.

The meeting focused on reviewing progress and synergy among departments on key issues related to environmental conservation, tribal welfare and water resource management.

Key deliberations and directives from the Minister included need for large-scale plantation efforts, particularly in eco-sensitive and deforested zones, and directed the Forest Department to chalk out a comprehensive plan for afforestation during the upcoming monsoon season with extensive community participation.

The Minister instructed the Jal Shakti and Forest departments to launch coordinated soil conservation projects, particularly in watershed and catchment areas, to address the growing concern of soil erosion.

The Minister called for immediate steps to promote sustainable tourism, including development of basic amenities, local stakeholder engagement, and preservation of the fragile ecology of the region especially along Mughal Road.

The Minister directed the Forest department coordinate with Tourism department jointly identify and develop trekking routes with proper signage and safety measures, aiming to boost eco-tourism and provide livelihood opportunities to local youth.

The Minister also reviewed issues related to the extraction and regulated disposal of fallen timber, instructing concerned officers to streamline procedures to benefit local communities while ensuring environmental safeguards.

The Minister took serious note of the delay in the release of pending wages of CAMPA employees, directing concerned authorities to ensure timely disbursement and improve financial management mechanisms.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to sustainable development, community-led conservation and prompt administrative action to resolve field-level issues.