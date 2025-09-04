Rana calls for enhanced inter-departmental coordination in implementation of tribal welfare schemes

Follow us on

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today held a detailed discussion with Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo to review inter-departmental coordination and monitoring mechanisms related to tribal welfare schemes and development projects in Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was convened in the wake of the recent flash floods that have caused extensive damage across several regions, affecting tribal communities.

Expressing deep concern over the hardships faced by affected families, the Minister called for immediate and effective implementation of rehabilitation measures announced by the Government.

He emphasized that short-term relief is critical but there is a pressing need to develop long-term, sustainable strategy for the permanent settlement and protection of tribal populations vulnerable to recurring natural calamities.

He noted that administration’s response must be swift and anchored in structural reforms to reduce long-term vulnerability and ensure security and dignity of tribal life.

During the deliberations, the Minister highlighted several priority areas like timely disbursal of compensation for losses incurred by both individuals and communities, damage to private property and public infrastructure which require urgent attention.

He also called for rapid restoration of essential services in affected areas, stressing that delays in restoring basic amenities could deepen the distress of vulnerable populations.

Rana underscored the critical importance of a robust monitoring framework to ensure that inter-departmental tribal welfare projects are implemented without unnecessary delays.

He reiterated that efficient inter-departmental coordination is key to the success of developmental and relief initiatives and urged for the establishment of accountability-driven mechanisms to facilitate timely execution and measurable outcomes.

He also directed for aligning UT-level initiatives with the broader policy directives of NITI Aayog, particularly with regard to the mandated allocation of financial resources for tribal development.

He further stressed the need for targeted investment in infrastructure, healthcare, education and livelihood generation to create a strong and sustainable support system for tribal communities.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to inclusive growth, Rana stated that the objective must go beyond reactive relief measures. He advocated for transformative approach that integrates disaster preparedness with long-term development planning.

The Chief Secretary assured that instructions will be reiterated and amplified to strengthen coordination mechanisms to ensure that tribal communities are not left behind in the progress of Jammu & Kashmir.