Jammu

Rana advocates mandatory bunkers in border areas to protect lives

Assesses damages in shelling-hit areas of Mendhar

Mendhar, May 14: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Environment & Ecology and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today advocated the need for mandatory bunkers for people residing along the Line of Control (LoC) to protect them from erratic shelling in these areas.
He emphasized that the provision of mandatory bunkers would go a long way in ensuring safety of the people living in these vulnerable areas along the LoC.
The Minister, for the second consecutive day, visited various shelling hit areas in Mendhar to assess the extent of losses to property and livestock. He empathised with the victim families who have been affected by the recent shelling incidents.
During his visit, the Minister interacted with the affected families, taking stock of their grievances and difficulties. He expressed deep concern over the losses suffered by the people and assured them of all possible support from the government.
Following the visit, the Minister convened a meeting of Sub-Divisional Officers, where he directed them to undertake detailed planning for restoration of the affected public infrastructure. He emphasised the need for prompt action to ensure that normalcy is restored in the area at the earliest besides the essential public services.
The Minister instructed the officers to engage closely with the victim families and extend all possible support to them. He directed that compensation to the affected people should be processed expeditiously, ensuring that they receive the necessary assistance to rebuild their lives.
The Minister exhorted upon the officers to demonstrate highest level of commitment to public service and efficiently help the affected communities by taking concrete steps to compensate them.

