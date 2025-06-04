Ramban Police attaches property under UAPA Section 25

Ramban Police on Wednesday attached property under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act under the jurisdiction of Police Station Dharamkund, District Ramban, as per a release.

In a significant move to combat terrorism, the Ramban Police has attached a property– agricultural land measuring 1 Kanal 11 marla, under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA).

Properties attached include the land measuring 1 Kanal 11 marla, registered in the name of one PoK settled militant Ali Mohd.

The property has been duly recorded in revenue records, and notices prohibiting its sale or transfer have been served under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The attachment is linked to case FIR No. 02/2024 U/S 120-B/121-A/IPC, 13/18/20/39 UAPA of Police Station Dharamkund and was executed in the presence of a police team and an Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures.

This action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It highlights the Ramban Police’s dedication to neutralising the threats to National security and maintaining peace and order.

Ramban Police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take a stringent measure against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the Nation.

Earlier on April 5, the Ramban Police had attached two properties in the Gool area under UAPA.

This action is part of an ongoing investigation into unlawful activities in the region.

The properties attached include agricultural land measuring 10.18 Kanals, which is now officially recorded in the revenue records. One of the attached plots is 7 Kanals and 3 Marlas of land, registered in the name of Mohd Sharief, a resident of Dalwah Tehsil, Gool. The other plot, measuring 3 Kanals and 15 Marlas, is registered in the name of Mohd Younis, a resident of Hara Tehsil, Gool.

Both properties are located in different villages within the Gool area and are now prohibited from being sold or transferred under the UAPA.

The attachment was carried out following the investigation of a case registered under FIR No. 04/2024, with sections related to criminal conspiracy and terrorism under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UAPA. (ANI)