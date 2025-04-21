Ramban landslides, flashfloods: Officials directed to ensure relief, assistance to needy: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi, Apr 20: As hailstorms and landslides wreak havoc in Udhampur, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jitendra Singh on Sunday apprised of three casualties and loss of property to a couple of families.

As National Highway (NH) 44 in the Ramban area remains blocked, Singh said he was in touch with the Deputy Commissioner and informed that relief was being provided to those who were facing hardships due to the hailstorm.

“There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked, and unfortunately, there have been three casualties and loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary,” Singh posted on X.

The Union Minister said that the district officials have been directed to ensure that assistance and relief are provided to those who need it. Singh urged the public not to panic amid the ongoing chaos over the natural calamity.

“The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives. Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from MP’s personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity, he added.

The parts of National Highway (NH) 44 in the Ramban area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir were blocked due to heavy rains in the area on Sunday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Udhampur on Saturday night, blocking traffic in various parts of National Highway 44 in the Ramban area.

Huge loss, urge Centre for support: NC chief

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed concern over the heavy damage caused by landslides and flashfloods in Ramban district. He said lives were lost, infrastructure was damaged, and many vehicles were trapped under debris and urged the central government to provide support and compensation.

“A huge loss has occurred in Ramban. There is a report of three deaths. Many vehicles are stuck under the debris. A lot of damage has been incurred. A bridge near a tunnel is damaged. There is a huge loss in Banihal as well. The Deputy Chief Minister has left for Ramban. Our ministers are also reaching out from Kashmir,” Abdullah told the media.

He assured that all help would be provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government and requested help from the Centre. “This is a disaster and we will provide all the possible assistance we can. We have also requested that the centre help us in managing this disaster and compensate for the loss to some extent,” he said.

Nizamuddin seeks compensation for calamity-hit people

Senior Congress leader and MLA Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat on Sunday expressed deep concern over the widespread devastation caused by landslides and flashfloods in Ramban district.

“A huge loss has occurred in Ramban. There are reports of three deaths,” Bhat said. “Disturbing visuals from the affected area show vehicles buried under mud and rubble, while shops and a restaurant have also been damaged. “Some vehicles from my constituency, Bandipora, are buried under the debris,” he added.

Calling it a grave disaster, the Congress leader highlighted the need for a coordinated response and appealed to the government to provide immediate assistance to the affected families. “This is a disaster. Besides the UT government, the central government should also step in to help manage this tragedy and compensate those who have suffered losses,” he said.

Bhat said timely intervention and comprehensive support from both the UT and central governments would be crucial in alleviating the suffering of the affected population and in rebuilding the damaged infrastructure.