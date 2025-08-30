Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Ramban cloudburst toll reaches 4; one missing, rescue on

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, CM Omar assure help, direct officials to stay on high alert

The death toll in the cloudburst that struck Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban district has risen to four, while one person remains missing, officials said on Friday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that rescue teams have recovered four bodies from the affected area, and efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining missing person.

“The cloudburst triggered flash floods, damaging property and affecting normal life in the region. One person is still unaccounted for,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, said he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Aiyaz Khan, regarding the incident.

“A cloudburst in the Rajgarh area has resulted in the unfortunate loss of four lives. One person is still missing, and search operations are underway. Fortunately, there are no injuries reported. Rescue efforts are in progress, and all possible assistance is being provided. I am in constant touch with the district administration,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences over the incident. In a post on X, his office stated: “The Chief Minister has expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives due to the landslide in Rajgarh, Ramban. He has directed the administration to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.”—(KNO)

