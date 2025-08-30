Ramban cloudburst: District Administration put on high alert, rescue ops underway

Follow us on

A sudden cloudburst struck Gadgram village in the Rajgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, triggering a swift response from district authorities.

While the full extent of damage is still being assessed, initial reports indicate disruption to local life and possible casualties.

Upon receiving information, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta, immediately rushed to the site. The team was accompanied by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Quick Response Team (QRT).

DC Khan is personally overseeing the ongoing rescue and relief operations, with the district administration maintaining a high level of alertness.

At least four people were killed and one was reported missing after a cloudburst hit the Rajgarh area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families who lost their lives in a cloudburst and landslide following heavy rainfall in Ramban and Reasi districts.

The LG spoke with the officials to assess the situation and stated that all possible assistance is being provided to the victims.

In a social media post on X, the Office of the Lt. Governor of J-K wrote, “Anguished by the cloudburst & rain-triggered landslides in Reasi & Ramban. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”

A search and rescue operation has been launched to provide immediate relief to the victims.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ramban, Arun Gupta, said, “Four bodies have been recovered, while another one is missing. We are trying to trace them. The sudden cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Natna area, causing damage to a house and a school besides disrupting normal life in the area.”

He further said that efforts are being made to provide immediate relief to the families of the victims.

“Efforts are being made to provide immediate relief to the families of the victims, while search and rescue operations continue under the supervision of DC, SSP and ASP, who reached the spot early morning today,” the SSP Ramban said. (ANI)