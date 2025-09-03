Ramban Admin launches ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for remote areas

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 02: The District Administration Ramban has started ‘Hospital on Wheels’, where a specialised team of doctors and paramedics provides medical care directly at patients’ doorsteps.

The move is aimed at ensuring that patients in remote areas lacking health centre facilities receive necessary treatment, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, told Rising Kashmir.

He said the district administration’s initiative facilitates treatment and medical checkups for patients in their own villages

“Ramban is a predominantly rural district in Jammu and Kashmir, where health centre facilities are often located far away, and the population density is quite high. Through this initiative, a dedicated team of doctors is visiting the hilly and remote areas of Ramban district to provide treatment to patients in those villages,” Khan said.

He said an ambulance equipped with a specialised team of doctors is being utilised to offer essential services to patients. Medicines are provided, and on-site tests are conducted as part of this initiative, he added.

“A Medical Officer, Dental Doctor, Medical Assistant, and other medical personnel have been assigned to this effort in the district, allowing patients to avoid hospital visits. We have received positive feedback from the community, and the demand for this initiative has increased,” the DC said.

He further said that a detailed schedule has been established for this initiative. The special medical team is conducting medical camps in remote and hilly areas according to the set schedule, with at least two villages being served daily under this initiative.