Ram Navami celebrated after 30 Years at Uma Bhagwati Mandir in Anantnag

Ram Navami was celebrated at the Uma Bhagwati Mandir in Brariangan, Anantnag, on Sunday marking the first time the festival was observed there in 30 years.

The event witnessed participation from both Hindus and Muslims, highlighting the communal harmony that persists in the region despite years of turmoil.

Yajin Bhatt, the President of Uma Bhagwati Mandir, shared his connection with the temple and the village. “I spent my childhood here for 12-13 years, and those memories are still very fresh. After that, I travelled across the country, and the life of migrants that we still live today is quite challenging,” he said. He described the Ram Navami celebration as historic, pointing to the significance of the occasion after three decades. Bhatt compared the long wait to Lord Ram’s 14 years in exile, noting that the community feels as if they have been in a 35-year-long exile, but are now moving towards resettlement.

Bhatt also addressed a common narrative about the younger generation’s attitude towards returning to Kashmir, stating, “I was listening to a very learned individual who gave an analytical report, saying that the new generation’s Hindus do not want to come back to Kashmir, neither do the Muslim youth here want them to come back. But it feels here that this is absolutely wrong.” He stressed that people are reconnecting with their roots, which is a key part of their identity and spiritual journey. “Nothing like that is happening. What is happening is that people are going back to their roots, and everyone wants to connect with the origin.”

Speaking on the symbolism of Kashmir’s centuries-old trees, Bhatt said, “A plant in a pot can be kept anywhere, but the Chinar, walnut, and these 100, 200, 300-year-old trees here have a unique beauty.” He further reflected on the traditional Kashmiri blessing of “Shadiwal Shaal” (a 100-year life) and emphasised the importance of being connected to one’s roots for a long and prosperous life.

The celebration was marked by participation from the Muslim community as well, which Bhatt praised. “Today, Muslims also participated, which is very good. Muslim brothers have also made donations, which is a wonderful thing,” Bhatt said, noting that some Muslim individuals had attended the event in the past and continued to show support.

Bhatt expressed his appreciation for the support from the Muslim community, both physically and financially. “It’s a very big thing. They have now decided to build a room where people don’t have to stay in tents. At least 50-60 people can gather in one place,” he said (ANI)