Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on Op Sindoor on July 29

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha was held in the capital on Wednesday. During the meeting it was decided to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.

According to sources, the government however had denied the Opposition’s demand of a farewell speech by former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Government agreed to the Opposition’s demand that the seven MPs who would be retiring be allowed to make farewell speeches:

Earlier, the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Lok Sabha was held on Monday.

According to sources, a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha is likely to begin next week, with 16 hours allocated to the Operation after a consensus was reached.Oppositon parties have been demanding presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on Operation Sindoor

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over repeated “ceasefire” claims made by US President Donald Trump.

Suggesting that one can’t hide from reality, he said that the entire world knows that Trump announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

“How can the Prime Minister give a statement? Kya bolenge PM, ki Trump ne karwaya hai? (What will he say? That Trump has announced it? He can’t say it, but it is the truth. The entire world knows that Trump has announced a ceasefire. We can’t hide from reality,” Gandhi told reporters here.

“This is not only about a ceasefire. There are several major issues that we would like to discuss related to defence, defence manufacturing, and Operation Sindoor. The condition is not normal; the entire nation knows,” he added.Intensifying his attack.

Gandhi stated that the Prime Minister has not been able to provide a single response to Trump’s claims about a ceasefire, which he has reiterated 25 times so far.

“Those who call themselves ‘deshbhakt’ have run away. The Prime Minister is unable to give a single statement. Trump has claimed 25 times that he has announced a ceasefire. Who is he? This is not his work. However, the Prime Minister didn’t respond once. This is reality. Can’t hide from it,” the Congress MP said.

“They have destroyed our foreign policy. You can hardly count on your fingers the number of countries that have supported us. No one has supported us,” Gandhi added.

This came after a recent statement made by Donald Trump, where he repeated his claims of “stopping the war between India and Pakistan” in the name of trade deals. (ANI)