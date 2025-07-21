Rajya Sabha: JP Nadda says Govt ready for full-fledged discussion on Op Sindoor

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready for discussion on Op Sindoor and assured that it would allow a full debate on Operation Sindoor.

Such an operation has never happened since the country got its independence, Nadda said.

Nadda said that Mallikarjun Kharge began to discuss minute details of Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack, which he says was against Kharge’s notice mentioned under Rule 267.

Nadda also said that the government is ready to discuss both the issues. He said that the government has agreed to discuss the matters during the Business Advisory Council meeting and is always ready to discuss any issue.

“Am not going into the details of it but I will like to tell you Samik Bhattaracharya under Rule 167 on his own has put in the Business Advisory Commitee and that Bharat Sarkar under PM Modi is willing to discuss on every issue and everything will be discussed,” Nadda said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said that he has agreed for a full-fledged discussion on Operation Sindoor and that he has admitted the motion.

Leader of Opposition in the Upper House and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he has given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

He says the perpetrators of the attack are yet to be caught and that the Opposition supported the government unconditionally during Operation Sindoor but the government has not kept them on loop.

” I have given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. All parties extended unconditional support to the government. The government should inform us about what has happened. The LG of J-K had made a statement that there was an intelligence failure…US President Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire happened only due to his intervention.”

Earlier Dhankar said that “18 notices received under Rule 267…,” adding that the issues range from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Union Government’s delay in publishing Keeladi report, free trade agreements with U.S. and EU and their impact on agriculture and others.

Dhankhar denied all notices before calling upon LoP Kharge to address the House.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday, with the government expressing willingness to discuss issues of “national importance” including Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump’s claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon, amid sloganeering by the Opposition, shortly after the Lower House of Parliament commenced. (ANI)