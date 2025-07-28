Rajya Sabha adjourned for day; to discuss Operation Sindoor tomorrow

Amid Opposition sloganeering by Opposition MPs, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day and will meet again at 11 am on Tuesday to discuss Operation Sindoor.

The proceedings of the Upper House began at 2 am after being adjourned twice, only to follow the same course again as the Opposition raised slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

“Stop vote theft”, Opposition MPs hollered before the house was adjourned.

The house will meet again on Tuesday for a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor. According to sources, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion.

The largest opposition party, Congress, has been allotted an approximate time of two hours in the discussion. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for them.

Meanwhile, the discussion on Operation Sindoor has finally begun in Lok Sabha after being adjourned three times earlier in the day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the discussion, calling the military operation that was launched by the Indian armed forces as “historic”, Singh paid tributes to the soldiers who always remain ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation.

“The Parliament is ready to discuss Operation Sindoor. First of all, I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of the Parliament towards brave jawans who have sacrificed for the country whenever required,” Singh said in his address to Lok Sabha.

He emphasised that Operation Sindoor was a “decisive and effective demonstration” of India’s policy against terrorism.

“On May 6 and 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, which remains historic. Operation Sindoor was not merely a military operation but a decisive and effective demonstration of our policy against terrorism. It also reflected commitment to India’s sovereignty, its identity, and our responsibility towards the citizens of the country,” Rajnath Singh said.

Along with Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP Vice-President Baijayant Panda will also speak in Lok Sabha.

Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, will lead the opposition’s discussion. He will be aided by other Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Praneet Shinde, Saptagiri Ulaka, and Bijendra Ola.

Lok Sabha is also set to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor, with top leaders from the ruling alliance and the opposition participating. Ahead of the 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition not to speak the language of Pakistan. (ANI)