Rajouri Volleyball Association elects’ new office bearers

Jammu, Aug 09: The Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir (VAJK) has recently elected new office bearers for the Rajouri District Volleyball Association for the term 2025-2029.As per a statement issued here, the election took place at the Community Hall in Chackjaralan, Bognoti, Rajouri. The process was overseen by Parithvi Raj Sudan, a retired Captain of the Indian Army, who served as the Returning Officer. Kuldip Magotra, the Chief Executive Officer of VAJK, was appointed as the Observer for the election, which was conducted under his watchful guidance.The newly elected office bearers include Sujad Majeed as President, Tasabaq Hussain, Sachin Raina, and Anwar-ul-Haq as Vice-Presidents, Noval Sharma as Secretary, Aquib Ahmad as Treasurer, Jamrood Singh, Ekjyot Singh, and Aftab Azam as Joint Secretaries. Additionally, the Executive Members of the association include Shoib Akhter, Shabir Hussain, Kunal, and Utsav Sharma.The election process saw participation from 32 volleyball clubs in the Rajouri District, all of whom cast their votes in favour of the newly elected office bearers. The election was a smooth and unanimous process, reflecting the confidence and support the new team has within the local volleyball community. Following the election, Mohd Tariq Khan, the Joint Secretary of VAJK and in-charge of the Rajouri District Volleyball Association, was officially relieved of his duties. The newly elected office bearers assured to focus on the growth and promotion of volleyball in Rajouri, bringing new energy and initiatives to the sport.