Rajnath Singh virtually dedicates 50 strategically-significant BRO infrastructure projects worth Rs 1879 crore

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday virtually dedicated to the nation 50 strategically-significant infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Of these, one road and 5 bridge projects are in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor, J&K, Manoj Sinha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh for 6 new strategically vital infrastructure projects in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor said these key infrastructure projects will have immense socio-economic and strategic importance for Jammu Kashmir.

“These projects will prove to be the lifeline for the people in the concerned districts and they will bring positive changes in socio-economic development of the area. These projects will also provide much-needed connectivity to the armed forces and will enhance their operational activities,” the Lieutenant Governor said.