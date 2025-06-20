Rajnath Singh to visit J&K on Jun 21

Jammu, June 19: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, will visit the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on 21st of this month to celebrate the International Yoga Day with the Army Jawans at Udhampur Military Station.

A grand programme to celebrate the International Yoga Day will be held at Udhampur Military Station and at all the other Military Stations across J&K on June 21st.

“The Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh is most likely to visit Udhampur Military Station on 21st of June to celebrate the International Yoga Day with the Army Jawans,” the Defence PRO, Lt General, Suneel Bartwal, informed Rising Kashmir, while adding, “grand programmes to celebrate the International Yoga Day will also be held at all other Military stations of J&K”.

Earlier, the PM Modi celebrated the first International Yoga Day in J&K and also the last International Yoga Day in Kashmir. Now, the Defense Minister will celebrate the International Yoga Day in J&K.