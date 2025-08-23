Rajnath Singh to visit flood-hit Kishtwar tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Kishtwar district on Sunday, as rescue and relief operations continue for the ninth consecutive day following a devastating cloudburst in the Chasoti village.

Sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that Rajnath Singh is expected to review the ongoing rescue efforts, meet affected families, and take stock of the relief measures.

The cloudburst, which struck on August 14, triggered massive flash floods and has so far claimed at least 65 lives, with over 70 people still missing.

Rescue teams, including personnel from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local administration, remain engaged in large-scale operations to locate the missing persons—(KNO)