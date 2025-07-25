BreakingNational

Rajnath Singh to initiate 16-hour discussion on Op Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Monday

Lucknow, Apr 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering during the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Sociologist Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday with Rajya Sabha expected to take up the debate on Tuesday.

Stalemate over opposition demands for discussion on issues being raised by it was broken on Friday following an all-party meeting. The government has been stating that it is willing to discuss Operation Sindoor and other issues subject to rules and permission of Chair.

Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are expected to take part in the discussion in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion in the the Lok Sabha. He may also intervene in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin in the the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar will be among ministers who will take part in the discussion in Rajya Sabha, sources said.

TDP’s Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are expected to take part in discussion on Op Sindoor in Lok Sabha. The sources said the party has been allotted 30 minutes. From Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai will take part in the debate.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29).

“All issues cannot be discussed together… The opposition has raised several issues, like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and others. We have told them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first. We will decide which issues will be discussed after that… Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29),” Rijiju told reporters.

Opposition parties have been demanding discussion on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought government’s clarification over US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Opposition parties had been demanding PM Modi’s presence during the debate. Since PM Modi travelled abroad on two-nation visit this week, the discussion has been scheduled for next week.

Opposition parties have also been demanding discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and India’s foreign policy.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed repeated adjournments since beginning of monsoon session of Parliament on July 21 with the two Houses transacting little business.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting on Friday to end the stalemate.

Before adjourning the House amid sloganeering by opposition members on Friday, Birla urged them to allow normal functioning of House.

He objected to opposition members displaying banners.

He said the stalemate is not good. “Come, there will be discussion to end stalemate. There will also be representatives from the government…If there is disagreement, it should be expressed as per House norms,” he said. (ANI)

