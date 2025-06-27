BreakingNational

Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart General Don Jun, says “Incumbent on two nations to maintain positive momentum”

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Photo/X@RajnathSingh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Don Jun on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers Meeting in Qingdao in China. He said that it is incumbent on two nations to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in bilateral ties.

He said that he and General Don Jun had “constructive and forward looking exchange of views” on issues related to bilateral ties. Rajnath Singh expressed happiness on the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

In a post on X, Singh stated, “Held talks with Admiral Don Jun, the Defence Minister of China, on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao. We had a constructive and forward looking exchange of views on issues pertaining to bilateral relations. Expressed my happiness on restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both the sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship.”

Singh arrived in China on Thursday for the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Admiral Dong Jun. Singh, Don Jun and other leaders, also posed for a group photograph ahead of the Defence Ministers’ meeting.

On June 23, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.

During the meeting on Monday, NSA Doval emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain peace and stability in the region. The two leaders also spoke about other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a statement shared on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing today. Discussions focused on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest.” (ANI)

