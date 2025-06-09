Rajnath Singh hails 11 years of Modi government, credits Defence self-reliance for economic rise

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India’s emergence as one of the world’s top five economies is a result of strong strides made towards self-reliance in the defence sector, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In a post on social media platform X, Singh wrote, “Inspired by PM Narendramodi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the defence sector has moved firmly towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), and India now stands proudly among the top five economies of the world. India today stands well-equipped, confident, and unwavering in its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. #11YearsOfSeva.”

Marking the completion of 11 years of the Modi government, the Union Minister said the last 11 years have been a journey of fulfilling the dreams of the country’s freedom fighters and Constitution makers.

“These #11YearsOfSeva have been a story of the realisation of the dreams of our freedom fighters and Constitution makers, who envisioned a democracy that is not just political, but also social and economic. Under PM Modi’s dynamic leadership, India is not just progressing–it is rising to claim its rightful place in the comity of nations,” he added.

Singh congratulated the people of India on X, “On the completion of these remarkable #11YearsOfSeva, I congratulate every Indian who has been a proud part of this growth story, development journey, and history in the making. Together, we move forward–stronger, prouder, and united.”

Earlier today, PM Modi credited the progress to the collective participation of 140 crore Indians and emphasised India’s rise as the fastest-growing major economy and a global leader in climate action and digital innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi emphasised the NDA Government’s clear focus on good governance and transformation.

“A clear focus on good governance and transformation! Powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors. Guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, the NDA Government has delivered speed, scale and sensitivity pathbreaking changes. From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all-around progress,” PM said on X.

PM Modi said India is the fastest-growing major economy and a key player in global climate action and digital innovation.

The post added, “India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation. We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat!.”

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The book said that these 11 years have been dedicated to bringing about development that is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable. “The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens,” it added. “PM Modi has brought the politics of development – Vikasvaad – into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolve,” it reads.

The book said that since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve to keep ‘India First’ in every policy formulation and action. It added that the resolve is evident in the government’s handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation and so on.

Highlighting the government’s steps in handling COVID-19, the book said, “Prime Minister Modi’s government has always believed in setting challenging targets and achieving them before the set deadline. This can be seen across sectors, whether it is in vaccinating the entire eligible population in record time against Covid-19, recording the nation’s highest ever exports in history, in the digital revolution which is taking place across India, in achieving monumental targets for rural electrification, in building world-class infrastructure or in providing drinking water facilities across households.”

It emphasised that there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity – Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile – in the last 11 years.

“In the last 11 years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity – Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile. JAM Trinity is the key enabler of India’s transformed and well-developed digital landscape. It has removed intermediaries and permits direct transfer of benefits into an intended beneficiary’s bank account.”

Emphasising the government’s action for conservation of the environment, it said, “Under Prime Minister Modi, India has championed environmental protection globally, emerging as a leader of the movement. The United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day, an acknowledgement of the global recognition of the heritage.

It also mentioned Operation Sindoor, describing it as a demonstration of a new India–resolute, swift, and sovereign in action. “India’s assertion on the global stage has also undergone a remarkable evolution.

The success of Operation SINDOOR demonstrated a new India–resolute, swift, and sovereign in action.”

The book is a comprehensive compendium about India’s transformation under PM Modi’s “visionary leadership across fourteen facets of policymaking, ranging from infrastructure to foreign policy to social justice”.

The book has 14 chapters, highlighting developmental aspects in different social, technological and educational sectors. It also noted the government’s efforts to lift the marginalised class and different sections of society. (ANI)