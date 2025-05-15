Rajnath Singh calls for IAEA supervision of Pak’s nuclear weapons

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday highlighted India’s firm stance against terrorism, evident in its refusal to be intimidated by Pakistan’s repeated nuclear threats, which have been issued irresponsibly on several occasions.

On his first interaction with troops after Operation Sindoor at Badami Bagh Cantt, he said that Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they are not safe anywhere.

“Our forces have shown to the world that their aim is precise and pin-point and the task of counting is left to the enemies,” he said.

India’s unwavering resolve against terrorism can be gauged from the fact that it was not deterred by Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, pointing out that the world has witnessed how irresponsibly Islamabad has issued nuclear threats to New Delhi several times.

“I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.

“Operation Sindoor was a commitment demonstrated by India of not just carrying out defence, but taking bold decisions whenever needed. It was a dream of every soldier that we will reach every terrorist hideout and destroy them. Terrorists killed Indians based on their religion, we killed them for their deeds. It was our dharma to eliminate them. Our forces gave right direction to their anger and took revenge for Pahalgam with great courage & discretion,” he said.

Pakistan has reached a state where it has sought loan from International Monetary Fund (IMF), while India falls in the category of those countries which provides funds to IMF so that they can help poor countries, he added.

Singh reasserted that no unwarranted action should be taken from across the border, which is the base of the understanding reached between the two countries. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s views that terrorism and talks cannot go together, and if talks are held, it will only be on terrorism and PoK.

He paid homage to the innocent civilians who were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during Operation Sindoor. He commended the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their speedy recovery.

Singh expressed gratitude to the brave soldiers who destroyed the Pakistani posts & bunkers across the border, sending a clear message to the enemy. “I come here today with a message from the people of India: ‘We are proud of our Forces’,” he added.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Singh, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the Indian Army were present on the occasion. (ANI)