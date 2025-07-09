Rajasthan: IAF’s Jaguar fighter jet crashes near Churu

A twin-seater trainer version of the Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today near Churu district of Rajasthan.

The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh air base with two pilots onboard.

Following the incident, the Indian Air Force choppers have been sent to the crash site, said defence sources.

More details awaited.

A similar incident took place three months earlier, in April, where a two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield.

According to the Indian Air Force, the pilots had encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.

One of the IAF pilot Siddharth Yadav tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot was injured in the incident.

Earlier, on March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely. (ANI)