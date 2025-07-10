“Rain, Thunderstorms with Gusty Winds Expected in J&K Parts in Next 4-6 Hours”: MeT 

Srinagar, July 10: The Met Centre Srinagar on Thursday issued a nowcast update, warning of generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir over the next 4-6 hours.

The affected areas include Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Badgam, parts of South Kashmir, Poonch, and parts of Pirpanjal Range, Chenab Valley, as well as a few parts of the plains of Jammu.

Some areas may experience more severe weather, with intense rain showers and gusty winds (up to 50-60 km/h) expected in places like Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Uri, hilly areas of Bandipora, Badgam, Ganderbal, Srinagar, and parts of South Kashmir and Poonch during the next 2-3 hours.

The Met Centre has also warned of possible landslides and mudslides at vulnerable places and advised suspending Shikara riding and boating on Dal Lake, Wular Lake, and other water bodies during the next 2-3 hours.