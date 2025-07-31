Rain plays havoc in J&K: ShriAmarnathjiyatrasuspended; Ramban flash flood kills two teachers

Srinagar, July 30: The annual ShriAmarnathjiYatra was suspended on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes on Wednesday due to continuous heavy rainfall across Kashmir, with officials confirming the halt will extend from Jammu on Thursday, July 31, as a precaution against hazardous weather conditions.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, announced the suspension on its official X handle, stating:“ShriAmarnathjiYatra has been suspended for July 30 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.”

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said early morning rainfall rendered the routes from Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari unsafe for travel, prompting authorities to restrict pilgrim movement from the base camps to the holy cave.

The DIPR further noted that no convoy of pilgrims will be allowed to move from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu to the base camps on July 31 due to the continuing bad weather.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar added that the Yatra convoy from Jammu has also been halted as a precautionary measure.

“Due to heavy rains in the Yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from the base camps has been affected. No convoy shall be allowed towards the base camps from Jammu on July 31. Pilgrims will be updated about the situation accordingly,” he said.

Despite the suspension, this year’s Yatra has seen a high turnout, with over 3.93 lakh pilgrims having visited the holy cave so far, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident linked to the ongoing rain, two government school teachers lost their lives after being swept away by a flash flood in Ramban district.

The deceased were identified as Jagdev Singh (37) and Sanjay Kumar (39), both from Ghordi village in Ramnagar, Udhampur. Reports say they were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a training session at the DIET in Kud when they were caught in a sudden flood near Nathatop.

Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning, approximately 300 meters downstream. A villager had earlier spotted their abandoned motorcycle at JalebiMorh, which led to the launch of a rescue operation.

A local villager noticed their motorcycle lying abandoned at JalebiMorh, which prompted the authorities to launch a search and rescue operation.

The Meteorological Department has issued a detailed weather forecast and advisory in light of the ongoing situation. Director MeT, Dr.Mukhtar Ahmad, said that July 31 is expected to remain generally cloudy, with intermittent light to moderate rain likely at many locations.

“Some places may experience intense showers accompanied by gusty winds. The Jammu Division, particularly areas like Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, and Samba, is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to scattered locations,” he said.

Dr Mukhtar said that from August 1 to 3, weather across the region is expected to remain generally hot and humid, with brief spells of rain or thundershowers at a few places.

“Between August 4 and 6, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist during the day, while light to moderate rain or thundershower activity may occur at several locations during the late night or early morning hours,” he said.

Given the prevailing and forecasted weather patterns, the Meteorological Department has issued an advisory cautioning the public about the possibility of intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, particularly on July 30 and 31.

The department has also warned of potential flash floods in vulnerable areas, along with landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, which may pose serious threats to travelers and residents alike.

Authorities have urged residents, especially pilgrims and travelers, to remain alert and follow official instructions during this period of unpredictable and potentially hazardous weather.

LG condoles death of two teachers

Srinagar, July 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the death of two government teachers Jagdev Singh and ⁠Sanjay Kumar, due to an unfortunate incident of flash-flood in Ramban.

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “The news of the death of two Government teachers due to unfortunate incident of flash-flood in Ramban is saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss”.