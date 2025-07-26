Railways to run four special trains between for AmarnathYatra pilgrims

Srinagar, July 25: In a significant move to ease travel for pilgrims during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra 2025, the Indian Railways has announced the operation of four special trains between Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Shri Mata VaishnoDevi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Public Relations Officer Northern Railways, HimanshuShekhar Upadhyay said that the decision to operate these special trains is aimed at ensuring hassle-free travel for Amarnath Yatrapilgrims. The Railways is fully committed to supporting the movement of yatris and providing them with safe, comfortable, and reliable services during the holy season, he said.

CPRO said that these trains are aimed at clearing the extra rush of passengers heading towards the holy cave shrine of Amarnathas well as the revered Vaishno Devi temple.

These Amarnath Yatra Special trains will pass through several key cities and junctions including Katni, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Mathura, Alwar, Rohtak, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Jammu Tawi, and finally terminate at ShriMata Vaishno Devi Katra.

According to officials, two special trains will depart from Jabalpur on August 4 and August 11 (Mondays), while the return services from Katra are scheduled for August 5 and August 12 (Tuesdays).

The special trains Train No. 01707 and Train No. 01708—will connect key stations across multiple states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. Major halts include Katni, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Mathura, Alwar, Rohtak, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Jammu Tawi, and finally Katra.

Officials said that this initiative is part of the broader effort to promote religious tourism and support the spiritual journey of thousands of devotees participating in the annual yatra. The trains will be equipped with basic amenities to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for passengers.

Officials have urged travelers to book their tickets well in advance through authorized railway platforms and stay informed about schedules and updates through official channels.

Over 3.52 lakh devotees have undertaken the ongoing AmarnathYatra till Friday, as another batch of pilgrims departed for the Kashmir Valley on Friday, officials said.

On Thursday, ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Lord Shiva’s Holy Mace) was taken to the historic Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar for the customary puja, performed on the occasion of ‘HaryaliAmavasya’ (Shravan Amavasya) by a group of sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri. This ritual is a part of the age-old tradition associated with the annual pilgrimage.