Railways tighten noose on ticketless travel in Jammu

Srinagar, Aug 01: In a major crackdown on offenders and ticketless passengers, the Jammu division of Northern Railway intensified operations in July 2025, recovering a staggering ₹38 lakh in fines.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), UchitSinghal, told Rising Kashmir that during the month-long campaign, railway staff, along with the Chief Ticket Inspector, detected 6,149 cases of irregular travel.

“Alongside routine checks, surprise ticket inspections are regularly conducted to prevent unauthorized travel. Passengers are repeatedly advised to carry valid tickets to avoid penalties,” Singhal said.

The campaign focused on curbing ticketless and irregular travel to ensure a comfortable journey for genuine rail users. It also included cleanliness drives at railway stations, with 51 individuals fined ₹13,000 under anti-littering rules during July.

Singhalpraised the ticket checking staff for their efforts, which have significantly boosted the division’s revenue. The crackdown was conducted under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar.

“The campaign also extended to maintaining cleanliness at railway stations across the division. As part of regular inspections, officials fined 51 individuals for littering in station premises during July, recovering a total of ₹13,000 under anti-littering provisions,” he added.

Singhal praised the ticket checking staff for their commendable efforts, which have directly contributed to a significant increase in the division’s revenue. It was conducted under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and has resulted in the detection of 6,149 cases of passengers traveling without valid tickets or using irregular travel documents.

He said that the campaign will continue with expanded focus areas, including irregular travel, illegal vending, public littering, and smoking violations.

Railway authorities have issued a stern warning to those attempting to travel without proper tickets or indulging in unauthorized activities at stations. Passengers have been repeatedly advised to ensure they hold valid travel documents to avoid hefty fines or potential legal action.

Officials reiterated that ticket checking will remain a top priority for the division, and passengers must not take these inspections lightly. “Genuine rail users deserve a comfortable, clean, and lawful environment, and that is what we are committed to delivering,” said another railway official.

Meanwhile, Sr DCM Jammu, UchitSinghal, conducted inspections of various passenger amenities and commercial offices at Dinanagar, Dhariwali, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot Junction stations.

During the visit, he reviewed the progress of yard remodeling and goodsshed development, as well as the ongoingAmrit Bharat Station work at Gurdaspur.

At Dhariwali, he assessed the status of platform resurfacing, while at Dinanagar, residents highlighted the need for an additional platform and a foot overbridge (FOB) to address rising passenger demands.

During the inspection, the Sr DCM instructed the commercial and station staff to maintain proper uniform discipline and adhere strictly to all relevant rules and procedures, while remaining courteous to passengers.