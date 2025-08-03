Railways tighten noose on ticketless travel in Jammu

Srinagar, Aug 02: In a major crackdown against offenders and ticketless passengers, the Jammu division of Northern Railway has intensified its crackdown on ticketless and irregular travel, recovering a staggering Rs 38 lakh in fines during the month of July.Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal, told Rising Kashmir that during the month-long ticket checking campaign in July , the staff, along with Chief Ticket Inspector, detected a total of 6,149 cases of irregular travel, resulting in the recovery of approximately Rs 38 lakh in fines.“In addition to routine checks, surprise ticket inspection drives are regularly carried out by railway officials to prevent the unauthorized entry of passengers. During these checks, commuters are consistently advised to travel with valid tickets to avoid penalties,” he said. Singhal said the ticket checking staff of the Jammu Division has been conducting intensive checks across trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel, to ensure a comfortable journey and better services for all genuine rail users.The campaign also extended to maintaining cleanliness at railway stations across the division. As part of regular inspections, officials fined 51 individuals for littering in station premises during July, recovering a total of Rs 13,000 under anti-littering provisions,” he added.Singhal praised the ticket checking staff for their commendable efforts, which have directly contributed to a significant increase in the division’s revenue. It was conducted under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and has resulted in the detection of 6,149 cases of passengers traveling without valid tickets or using irregular travel documents.He said that the campaign will continue with expanded focus areas, including irregular travel, illegal vending, public littering, and smoking violations. Railway authorities have issued a stern warning to those attempting to travel without proper tickets or indulging in unauthorized activities at stations. Passengers have been repeatedly advised to ensure they hold valid travel documents to avoid hefty fines or potential legal action.Officials reiterated that ticket checking will remain a top priority for the division, and passengers must not take these inspections lightly. “Genuine rail users deserve a comfortable, clean, and lawful environment, and that is what we are committed to delivering,” said another railway official.Meanwhile, Sr DCM Jammu, Uchit Singhal, conducted inspections of various passenger amenities and commercial offices at Dinanagar, Dhariwali, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot Junction stations.On Saturday, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager visited MCTM Udhampur Railway Station and inspected the passenger amenities available at the station. During the inspection, he gave necessary instructions to all the staff regarding maintaining cleanliness during work under the ongoing Swachhata Abhiyan.The progress and quality of the ongoing works under Amrit Bharat Station Yojana at this station was also reviewed and instructions were given to complete the remaining works soon and expedite the transfer of assets. The Divisional Officer also reviewed the progress of goods shed work and condition of the ghat with the Station Superintendent, Commercial Inspector and Chief Goods Supervisor.