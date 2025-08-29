Railways step up amid Jammu flood crisis

Spread the love

Srinagar, Aug 28: The railways, on Thursday, operated two special trains from Jammu Tawi station to ease the rush of stranded passengers who had been waiting for nearly 48 hours after regular services were suspended due to flash floods and soil erosion near Chakkibridge.

The Jammu–Banaras and Jammu–New Delhi specials carried over 2,500 passengers, helping them return home safely amid road closures and traffic disruptions caused by recent heavy rainfall in the region.

HimanshuShekharUpadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, told Rising Kashmir that the decision was made to facilitate the movement of passengers stuck in Jammu.

“Train No. 02238 departed Jammu Tawi for Varanasi Junction at 3:00 pm, following the route of train no. 12238. Another special, Train No. 04680, left at 4:30 pm for New Delhi, stopping at Kathua, PathankotCantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana Junction, AmbalaCantt, and Panipat Junction en route,” he said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jammu, UchitSinghal, added that the Jammu–Banaras special carried around 1,200–1,400 passengers, departing at 3:45 pm. The Jammu–New Delhi special, which left at 5:40 pm, had approximately 1,200–1,300 passengers on board. Both trains were well-prepared with passengers settled before departure.

“I want to thank all departments for their coordinated efforts. This seamless cooperation has ensured stranded passengers can reach home safely,” UchitSinghal said.

Passengers expressed relief as the special trains finally departed. Sunita Devi, a pilgrim from Bihar, said, “We had been stranded for two days, sleeping on the floor and struggling for food. Finally, we can head home.” She added that the past two days were full of uncertainty.

Another passenger, Rajiv Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, shared, “We were sleeping on the platforms with our children, unsure when trains would resume. Finally, we are moving.”

Officials indicated that more special trains may be introduced if the passenger rush continues. Restoration work on the damaged track near Chakkibridge is underway, but resumption of normal services may take time.

On Wednesday, 58 trains were cancelled due to unprecedented rains and flash floods in the Jammu region. Additionally, 64 trains were either short-terminated or short-originated at various stations, three trains were partially cancelled, one partially restored, five fully restored, and three diverted, officials confirmed.