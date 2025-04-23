Railways set up help desk at Katra station for passengers returning after Pahalgam terror attack

The Indian Railways have set up a help desk at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station for tourists who are planning to return to their destinations following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

A special train from SMVD Katra to New Delhi is being run to assist the passengers and accommodate the extra rush.

“Launch of a Special Train from SMVD Katra to New Delhi to assist the stranded passengers and accommodate the extra rush, a special train service has been launched. The tickets shall be available over the counter from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu stations”, said Jammu and Kashmir’s Information and Public Relations Department.

According to General Manager, Northern Railway, Ashok Kumar Verma, a special train is being run from 9 pm on Wednesday to New Delhi after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He mentioned that if there is a demand for more trains, it can be added in the future.

“We are running a special train to Delhi, which will run from here at 9 pm today. After looking at the demand, we can add more trains”, railway official told ANI.

The aviation sector has also come forward to help out the passengers who are stranded in Srinagar due to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Several airlines, including SpiceJet and Air India, have issued travel advisories for their passengers.

SpiceJet have extended waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar until April 30. The condition is applied to the tickets which have been booked before or on April 22.

“In light of the recent tragedy in Pahalgam, SpiceJet is extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar, valid until April 30, 2025. This applies to all bookings made on or before April 22. To minimise passenger inconvenience amid the ongoing situation, we are also operating an additional flight from Srinagar to Delhi today. We stand in heartfelt solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected during this difficult time,” SpiceJet said in their official statement.

According to an advisory issued by Air India, the airline has capped fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi to ensure affordability for passengers. Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30.

“Fares on Air India flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi have been capped to ensure affordability. Any high fares shown on booking sites may be due to multi-stop routes or higher cabin classes, offering a mix of direct and indirect options. We remain committed to assisting all passengers during this time. We are also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30, 2025, on these sectors”, the advisory said. (ANI)