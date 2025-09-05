Railways clears Bla-Uri line, Qazigund–Budgam doubling project

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 04: The Ministry of Railways has approved two major infrastructure projects for Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of a new Baramulla–Uri railway line and the doubling of the Qazigund–Budgam stretch.

According to the official statement, New Broad Gauge (BG) line from Baramulla to Uri: The Ministry of Railways has proposed the construction of a new 40.2 km railway line between Baramulla and Uri in Jammu & Kashmir, connecting five existing stations.

It said that the project will provide all-weather, reliable rail connectivity, addressing frequent disruptions faced by road travel during harsh weather. Uri, located near the Line of Control at Kaman Post, has already emerged as a border tourism destination.

“With the new railway line, tourism in the region is expected to receive a significant boost. The project also holds strategic importance, as Baramulla and Uri Tehsil house major Indian Army establishments and lie close to the border,” he said.

The official statement further reads that the proposed railway line will include 3 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and 9 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and will be developed as a new single Broad-Gauge line, requiring fresh land acquisition.

Another project, the Ministry of Railways has proposed the doubling of the Qazigund–Badgam railway line, covering a 73.50 km stretch in Jammu & Kashmir. At present, the Qazigund–Baramulla line operates as a single track. With the commissioning of the Katra–Banihal section in 2025, the corridor will be fully integrated with the Indian Railways network, offering huge potential for passenger and freight traffic.

“The doubling project is of strategic importance, enabling seamless movement of military special trains carrying Army personnel, equipment, and supplies. Accordingly, it has been designated under the Hill & Strategic Corridor,” he said.

The statement further said key highlights of 10 stations including 9 crossing stations and 1 halt, all existing in J&K, will be covered.

“ The new alignment will run parallel to the existing line. Doubling will increase capacity, reduce delays, and strengthen connectivity across the Valley. The project will also boost tourism and local economic activity, while ensuring faster, safer, and reliable logistics for defence needs,” he said.

The statement further said that the proposal marks another step towards building a resilient and strategically vital railway network in Jammu & Kashmir. With the commissioning of the Katra–Banihal section in 2025, officials said the Kashmir rail corridor will be fully integrated with the national network, boosting both passenger and freight movement.

“The doubling will also facilitate the smooth operation of military special trains carrying troops and equipment,” it said.