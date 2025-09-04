Railways clears 40 km Baramulla–Uri rail link, 73 km Qazigund–Budgam doubling stretch

Follow us on

The Ministry of Railways has cleared two major projects for Jammu and Kashmir, including a new Baramulla–Uri railway line and the doubling of the Qazigund–Budgam stretch.

According to a statement issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the 40.2 km Baramulla–Uri line will extend rail connectivity to the border town of Uri near Kaman Post.

The statement reads that the project, which three includes three Road Under Bridges and nine Road Over Bridges, will provide all-weather access to the region prone to road blockades during winter.

The project carries security significance as well with Baramulla and Uri tehsils hosting major Army establishments close to the border. The line will be developed as a new single Broad-Gauge track and will require fresh land acquisition.

The statement added that the 73.50 km Qazigund–Badgam doubling project has been planned to decongest the existing single line up to Baramulla.

“With the Katra–Banihal section scheduled for commissioning in 2025, the Kashmir rail corridor will stand fully integrated with the national network, opening avenues for passenger growth and freight movement,” it reads.

The doubling will also enable smooth running of military special trains carrying troops and equipment, it reads—(KNO)