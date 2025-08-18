Top Stories

Rail traffic disrupted in parts of Kathuadist

Eight trains affected

Irfan Yattoo
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 17: Railway operations in parts of Kathua district were severely disrupted after torrential rains triggered a cloudburst and landslide, leaving at least seven people dead and several others injured, officials said on Sunday.

Five people lost their lives due to flooding caused by a cloudburst in JodhGhati, while two people were killed in a landslide in Janglote.

Authorities are taking necessary measures to ensure safety and restore normalcy as soon as possible, with updates on specific train schedules to follow.

UchitSinghal, Sr DCM Jammu Division, Northern Railway, told Rising Kashmir that heavy rains have caused water to flow above the danger level at Bridge-43 between Kathua and Budhi.

“Multiple calls are being received with track damage. It is to clarify that due to heavy rains, water is flowing above the danger level through Br-43 between Kathua-Budhi. In wake of this temporarily till water level subsides, up line movement has been suspended, and meantime up trains are being moved via the temporary single line through the down-line track,” he said.

UchitSinghal said that few trains have been short-terminated and short originated, including the cancellation of local passenger trains.

He said eight trains have been affected due to the disruption. Train No. 12355 Patna–Jammu TawiArchana Express (Aug 16), Train No. 12237 Varanasi–Jammu Tawi Express (Aug 16), and Train No. 19223 Sabarmati–Jammu Tawi Express (Aug 16) were short-terminated at Pathankot (PTKC).

“Their return services—Train No. 12356 (Aug 17), Train No. 12238 (Aug 17), and Train No. 19226 (Aug 17)—will short-originate from Pathankot. Meanwhile, Train No. 18101 Tatanagar–Jammu Tawi Express (Aug 15) was short-terminated at Ghazipur (GSP) and extended up to Amritsar, while its return, Train No. 18102 (Aug 18), will short-originate from Amritsar (ASR),” it said.

