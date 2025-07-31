Rail Madad App revolutionises passenger experience

Srinagar, July 30: In its continuous efforts to enhance passenger experience, Indian Railways has implemented a series of initiatives aimed at making train journeys more comfortable, safe, and efficient.The Rail Madad app has emerged as a key digital tool in improving grievance redressal mechanisms and service delivery. Launched in 2018 by then Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, Rail Madad has transformed the way passengers engage with the Railways during their journey. The app allows travelers to register complaints and provide feedback through their mobile phones or web browsers, ensuring seamless communication with railway authorities in real time. Once a complaint is registered, the passenger receives an instant SMS with a unique ID, followed by regular updates via customized messages regarding the status and resolution of their grievance. Whether its issues related to cleanliness, safety, food quality, train delays, or onboard services, passengers can conveniently submit concerns through the app. The platform also offers the provision to seek medical assistance during the journey, making it a vital lifeline for travelers in distress. A Northern Railway spokesperson highlighted the growing impact of the app, stating, “Rail Madad has significantly improved our responsiveness to passenger grievances. It enables quick escalation, faster redressal, and enhances overall passenger satisfaction. We are constantly monitoring the feedback to further strengthen the quality of services provided.” Passengers can also use the platform to share suggestions and feedback, contributing to the Railways’ goal of delivering more passenger-centric services. The digital interface is designed to ensure transparency and accountability, empowering both passengers and officials to track and address complaints effectively.The initiative aligns with Indian Railways’ broader vision of integrating technology with public service. By leveraging platforms like Rail Madad, the Railways is not only streamlining operations but also building a more responsive and reliable system for over 23 million passengers who travel daily across the country.