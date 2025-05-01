“Rahul Gandhi’s victory, caste census will give positivity to scenario of democracy”: JKPCC President

Calling the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste census as LoP Rahul Gandhi’s “victory,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday said that the caste census will give positivity to the scenario of democracy.

“Caste census will give positivity to the scenario of democracy here. Rahul Gandhi’s slogan is that there should be as much participation as the population… This will change the picture of development. This is a welcome step, but it should be time-bound; the government has to give a time frame… This is Rahul Gandhi’s victory… The government could not bear the pressure mounting from the whole country and announced it (caste census),” Tariq Hameed Karra told ANI.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste census and credited Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with continuously advocating for one.

“At last they (central government) agreed that the caste census is the need of the country and the need of the hour. Since the last 3-4 years, (Lok Sabha) LoP Rahul Gandhi has been continuously batting for a caste census and raising the genuine issues of the people of this country…Whenever he does that, the BJP attacks him in a very bad manner…Our PM had told that in this country, only four castes are there, then what is the need for a caste survey?… We are very happy,” Venugopal said.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, also highlighted how while some states conducted their own caste census, he worried about their transparency or intent, claiming that some censuses were conducted “purely from a political angle.”

“While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey,” Vaishnaw said.

Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana have already conducted a caste census in their respective state. Telangana has also implemented a 42 pc Backward Classes reservation for people in the state. (ANI)