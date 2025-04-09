Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led government over Waqf legislation, says “attack on freedom of religion, Constitution”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the Waqf Amendment Act, saying it is an “attack on freedom of religion and Constitution”.

Addressing the All India Congress Committee session in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government “staged the drama” of Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament to divert people’s attention from the issue of tariffs imposed by the United States.

“BJP passed the Waqf Bill, this bill is an attack on freedom of religion, an attack on the Constitution. I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn’t take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in the budget session of Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu later gave her assent to the bill.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, attacked RSS claiming that their ideology is against the constitution. cy.

“Their (RSS) ideology is against the Constitution. They want to end democracy. They want to control all the institutions of India and hand over the country’s money to Ambani Adani,” Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP over the caste census and alleged that they “don’t want to reveal the share that minorities get in this country.”

“”We took a revolutionary step of caste census in Telangana. A few months before that, I had asked PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament that we should get a caste census done in the country… I wanted to know who had what share in this country and whether this country truly respected the tribal, Dalit, and backward communities… PM Narendra Modi and RSS clearly refused the caste census because they don’t want to reveal the share that minorities get in this country… I told him that we will pass the caste census law in the Parliament right in front of you,” Gandhi said. (ANI)