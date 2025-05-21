Rahul Gandhi and Kharge pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary at Veer Bhumi, Delhi. Other Congress leaders, including Sachin Pilot, also paid tribute to the former PM at the memorial site.

In a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the former PM “a great son of India” and highlighted the key decisions taken under his leadership such as lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution.

“Rajiv Gandhi — a great son of India, inspired hope among millions of Indians. His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century. These include lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution, implementing a computerisation program, securing sustained peace accords, launching a universal immunisation program, and introducing a new education policy focused on inclusive learning,” he said.

In a post on X, Pilot called Rajiv Gandhi a visionary leader who took India to new heights.

“I pay my heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his ‘Balidan Diwas’. Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary leader who gave direction to the country by providing a progressive outlook through his leadership and modern thinking. His decisions took India to new heights,” Pilot wrote on X.

“His contribution is an inspiration to us and his memory will always live in our hearts,” he added.

Congress, in a post on X, also remembered the former PM and said that Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution in the creation of modern India is unforgettable.

“Respectful tribute to the former Prime Minister of the country, Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi ji, on his death anniversary. Rajiv ji’s contribution in the creation of modern India is unforgettable. His vision, thoughts on science-technology and youth empowerment inspire us even today,” Congress said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted that Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation for a Digital India. He also shared his relationship with the former PM, calling him a mentor who inspired and empowered him.

“Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. A visionary, he laid the foundation for a Digital India and ushered in the IT and telecom revolution,” DK Shivakumar wrote on X.

“For me, he was more than a towering figure in Indian politics, he was a mentor. I am one among the many he inspired and empowered. Rajiv Gandhi avaru had a special place for Karnataka in his heart, and it remained even after he was gone, with his memorial in Sriperumbudur having a monolithic piece of granite from Kanakapura,” he added.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India’s youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)