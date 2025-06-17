Rafi Mir seeks reopening of Pahalgam’s Aru valley

Srinagar, Jun 16: Former legislator representing the Pahalgam constituency and Apni Party’s General Secretary, Rafi Ahmad Mir on Monday expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for his initiative to reopen some of the tourist destinations that had been closed in the wake of the horrific attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.

Mir in a statement issued here appealed to the LG to ensure that the remaining tourist sites are opened as well. In this regard, he emphasised the reopening of Aru Valley in Pahalgam.

In his written submission to LG Sinha, the Apni Party leader said, “I express my gratitude for the initiative in reopening some of the closed tourist destinations, particularly Betaab Valley in Pahalgam. This move has not only revitalised tourism but also brought renewed hope and livelihood to the locals who heavily depend on this sector. I kindly request that the reopening of Aru Valley be considered as well.”

Mir added, “A large number of locals, including those involved in tourism services, pony rides, cab driving, as well as those affiliated with handicrafts and hospitality, are directly dependent on tourism in Aru. The continued closure of this site is causing significant hardship for them.”