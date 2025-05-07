Kashmir

Rafi Ahmad calls on LG Sinha

Discusses situation following Pahalgam terror attack

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 06: Former legislator and Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir met Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Tuesday. During the meeting, Mir raised several important issues concerning the people of Pahalgam, particularly those associated with the tourism sector, and requested the LG’s personal intervention to address them.

According to a press release issued here, “Rafi Ahmad Mir met the Hon’ble LG at Raj Bhawan and discussed the prevailing situation in Pahalgam, especially in the aftermath of the heinous terror attack on tourists, which left 26 tourists and a pony ride operator dead and about 16 others injured.”

The press release further stated, “Apni Party General Secretary brought certain pressing public issues—particularly those affecting people involved in the tourism sector in Pahalgam—to the notice of the Lieutenant Governor and requested his personal intervention for their resolution.”

