Politics

Raabita Outreach Office : Delegations call on CM, raise issues; Omar assures redressal

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 06: Several delegations and public representatives called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Raabita office here on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of issues concerning public infrastructure, traders’ issues, higher education, and opportunities for technocrats.The day’s engagements began with a meeting of Members of the Legislative Assembly—Farooq Ahmad Shah (Gulmarg), Sajjad Shafi (Uri), Irshad Rasool Kar (Sopore), Shafi Ahmad Wani (Beerwah), and Pawan Gupta (Udhampur West)—who apprised the Chief Minister of various constituency-specific issues requiring immediate attention.Subsequently, a delegation from the Traders Federation of Shopian raised concerns of the local business community. They sought the government’s intervention to resolve logistical challenges and improve market access for Shopian-based enterprises.A separate delegation from the School of Architecture, Kashmir, met the Chief Minister to highlight the lack of job opportunities for architects in Jammu and Kashmir. They urged the government to create posts and integrate architectural expertise for urban development planning.A deputation representing transporters and shopkeepers of the Old Batamaloo General Bus Stand also met the Chief Minister. They demanded the revival of commercial activity along with basic civic restoration at Batmaloo.The Chief Minister also held a separate meeting with former minister and senior political leader Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo, who discussed the developmental scenario in the Chenab Valley.Scores of individuals also called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various personal and public concerns.The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all delegations and assured that the issues raised would be appropriately addressed through the concerned departments.

BJP unconcerned over people’s ‘miseries’: Dr Farooq 
Azad pays condolence visits
PDP directs party workers to prepare for parliamentary elections
‘Your might is our pride’: Shah congratulates ISRO scientists 
BJP never neglected any part of J&K: Advocate Shujaat Rizvi
Share This Article
Previous Article CBK arrests two in cheating case involving false investment promises
Next Article Monsoon season: Surge in patients at Jammu’s major hospitals
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Two pastoral nomads killed, two injured in stone-slide in Kulgam upper reaches
Kashmir
Time to root out organised crime, mafia in J&K: DGP
Kashmir
DSEJ orders verification of employee attendance before salary disbursement
Jammu
Monsoon season: Surge in patients at Jammu’s major hospitals
Jammu