Raabita: CM’s Advisor meets delegations, assures action

Srinagar, Aug 20: Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister, on Wednesday met several delegations at the Raabita Office, Gupkar here.The delegations, among others, included representatives of the Non-Gazetted Employees of the Civil Secretariat, Accounts Officers, Lab Staff of Water Testing Laboratories of PHE, Khidmat Centre Association, All J&K Rehbar-e-Janglat Employees Association, and the students of Medical Technology.The Advisor gave a patient hearing to delegates and assured them that their issues would be taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action. He said the government is committed to addressing the genuine demands of employees, institutions and trade bodies in a time-bound manner.Wani said such interactions serve as an important platform for the administration to engage directly with stakeholders and gain a better understanding of issues at the grassroots. The Chief Minister has initiated a process of regular public outreach, which will be sustained to ensure that public concerns are addressed promptly and effectively,” he said.

