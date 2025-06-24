“Quicker the ceasefire is done, the better it is,” says CM Omar Abdullah on Israel-Iran ceasefire

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that “the quicker the ceasefire is done, the better it is,” after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Abdullah expressed relief over the move, highlighting the heavy destruction caused during the 11-day conflict. He also expressed concern for Indian students stranded due to the crisis and hoped their evacuation would be completed soon.

Speaking to the reporters, Omar Abdullah said, “The quicker the ceasefire is done, the better it is. It has been 11 days. There has been massive destruction in these 11 days. We would want the ceasefire to come into effect at the earliest, and it continues to be in effect. A major cause of concern for us was that our students had to be brought back. Flights faced difficulties because the airspace was shut. But we hope that a large batch of students would come back today, and perhaps after that the evacuation process would be complete.”

The conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed “Operation Rising Lion”. In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called ‘Operation True Promise 3’, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under “Operation Midnight Hammer.” Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar–the largest US military base in the region.

Abdullah further added that there was no local involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He said all the attackers were from outside, and two locals arrested by the NIA were possibly forced to help them.

He added that the investigation is ongoing and a chargesheet will be filed soon.

“The biggest thing is that there was no local involvement. Those who shot bullets and killed 26 people were all from outside. Now, under an investigation by the NIA, two people have been arrested who helped these people. NIA has perhaps also said that these people were forced to help. They provided food and other things, but they were forced to do so. Let the investigation go on. NIA will then file a chargesheet,” Abdullah added.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had gathered a substantial body of evidence regarding the identities of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack case, stated a release.

The evidence gathered includes eyewitness accounts from victims, video footage, technical evidence, and sketches released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

All evidence is being carefully analysed, and no conclusions have been derived as of now. Identities and further details will be made public at an appropriate time. (ANI)